CO2 Coalition Substack

CO2 Coalition Substack

Home
Archive
About

June 2025

A Response to Baseless 'Science' Study
The CO2 Coalition's Executive Director recently pushed back on claims that increased carbon dioxide in our atmosphere is driving a glacier retreat.
  
CO2-Coalition
35
Market Realities Continue to Mug Faddish ‘Energy Transitions’
A Wood Mackenzie analysis notes that Japanese electricity demand is forecast to be between 1,100 and 1,200 terawatt-hours in 2040, up from less than…
  
CO2-Coalition
2
Climate-Obsesseds’ Infantile Reading of Polar Ice
Let’s just admit it. Things are not as “straightforward” as crisis-obsessed scientists are making it out to be.
  
CO2-Coalition
12
The Faux Science of Outlawing Fossil Fuels
Instead of casting light on the climate issue, the authors attempt to provide a blueprint for a “‘coming wave of climate legal action’ for which courts…
  
CO2-Coalition
6

May 2025

India Spurns Carbon Tax Threat, Promotes Trade and Fossil Fuels
India’s dismissal of the climate war on fossil fuels is grounded in necessity and science.
  
CO2-Coalition
6
The White House Targets State Climate Laws
These laws exceed states’ legal authority, aiming to dictate national and international energy policy.
  
CO2-Coalition
7
Shapiro ‘Price Cap’ Could Hike Electricity Bills
“Rates will continue to rise even under this agreement,” said state Sen. Joe Pittman.
  
CO2-Coalition
Time to Defund Climate Models?
Global surface temperatures have risen only a little more than one degree Celsius over the last 140 years, but models project a faster additional rise…
  
CO2-Coalition
9

April 2025

© 2025 CO2 Coalition
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture