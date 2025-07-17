Subscribe
Green Lobby’s Dishonest Crusade for Solar and Wind
Supplying 80% of the world’s primary energy, coal, oil and natural gas make up the lifeblood of modern civilization. Yet, there continue to be calls for…
Jul 17
•
CO2-Coalition
38
G7 Meets in a Carbon-Rich Paradise to Demand Less Carbon
Carbon capture as a climate fix imposes heavy costs with no measurable benefits.
Jul 2
•
CO2-Coalition
11
June 2025
A Response to Baseless 'Science' Study
The CO2 Coalition's Executive Director recently pushed back on claims that increased carbon dioxide in our atmosphere is driving a glacier retreat.
Jun 25
•
CO2-Coalition
33
Market Realities Continue to Mug Faddish ‘Energy Transitions’
A Wood Mackenzie analysis notes that Japanese electricity demand is forecast to be between 1,100 and 1,200 terawatt-hours in 2040, up from less than…
Jun 18
•
CO2-Coalition
10
Climate-Obsesseds’ Infantile Reading of Polar Ice
Let’s just admit it. Things are not as “straightforward” as crisis-obsessed scientists are making it out to be.
Jun 11
•
CO2-Coalition
78
The Faux Science of Outlawing Fossil Fuels
Instead of casting light on the climate issue, the authors attempt to provide a blueprint for a “‘coming wave of climate legal action’ for which courts…
Jun 4
•
CO2-Coalition
37
May 2025
India Spurns Carbon Tax Threat, Promotes Trade and Fossil Fuels
India’s dismissal of the climate war on fossil fuels is grounded in necessity and science.
May 28
•
CO2-Coalition
25
The White House Targets State Climate Laws
These laws exceed states’ legal authority, aiming to dictate national and international energy policy.
May 21
•
CO2-Coalition
21
Shapiro ‘Price Cap’ Could Hike Electricity Bills
“Rates will continue to rise even under this agreement,” said state Sen. Joe Pittman.
May 14
•
CO2-Coalition
2
Global surface temperatures have risen only a little more than one degree Celsius over the last 140 years, but models project a faster additional rise…
May 7
•
CO2-Coalition
59
April 2025
India-US Deal Signals Energy Sovereignty and Climate Cult’s Demise
Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, which could have raised duties on Indian exports, provided India with a window to…
Apr 30
•
CO2-Coalition
96
Beautiful, Clean Coal
Coal, commonly vilified for being the dirtiest fossil fuel, is in fact a success story of scientific progress.
Apr 23
•
CO2-Coalition
75
