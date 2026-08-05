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Steve Boronski's avatar
Steve Boronski
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Nuclear power was considered the best option but after Chernobyl people were terrified of it. However Chernobyl was NOT an accident it was a deliberate, and stupid experiment to find out if the safety systems would be able to function using the power generated by the turbine inertia as it slows down. To test this, rather than simply measuring it, they turned the safety system power off. That is not an accident it is stupidity. Sadly the recent movie about it portrayed it as an accident too.

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