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Tish Fedora's avatar
Tish Fedora
3d

Not eating meat is a part of the depopukation narrative of the UN, WEF"ers and Davos crowd but not for any of them of course! They will not be eating any fake meat either I should imagine. Oh and their private jets and huge yachts won't be running on solar or wind power either. The hypocrisy is sky high. The evil behind their plans is dark.

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Steve Boronski's avatar
Steve Boronski
3d

There are no European politicians there is only a burEaUcracy who are not interested in creating anything.

Ask them if there are too many people in the world and they will say absolutely yes.

Ask them if there are too many people in Europe and they will say no because we need immigration.

Finally we should ask them how effective the ban on cigarette advertising went?

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