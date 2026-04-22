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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
1dEdited

Climate does not change. On a global basis there is dynamic equilibrium and within a finite range weather patterns and conditions fluctuate but remain within well- documented parameters. Meteorology 101.

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biologyphenom's avatar
biologyphenom
4dEdited

A report worth reading. Scotland was the first country in the world to declare a climate emergency. https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newreportheat-impacts-on-health-in?utm_source=publication-search

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