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186no's avatar
186no
2d

ESG - what a con, revealed completely when some global/intra-national indices - those which are designed by investment data businesses - include Bigpharma companies which are amongst the most heavily fined commercial concerns in history shattering the “ governance” metric at a stroke.

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Kerrin Naudé's avatar
Kerrin Naudé
2d

“Society has moved into a better position of having more pragmatism" - those who claim to represent the public AKA Larry Fink - as he blames society AKA those who he claims to represent.

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