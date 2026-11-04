The Key Point

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (Nellemann et al., 2009), the term “Blue Carbon” refers to organic carbon captured and stored in coastal and marine ecosystems. The problem with this UN classification scheme is that Phytoplankton, which are made of Carbon, are abundant in the world’s Oceans. They occur in a myriad of colors (e.g. Blue, Green, Red, Yellow, Brown, White, etc.). In promoting a color-based climate narrative, this UN scheme that would classify all biological organic matter in the Oceans as “Blue Carbon” irrespective of their true color, which is absurd!

The Nomenclature

The United Nations Environment Programme (Nellemann et al., 2009) introduced the concept of “Blue Carbon” by stating, “Out of all the biological carbon (or green carbon) captured in the world, over half (55%) is captured by marine living organ­isms – not on land – hence it is called blue carbon. Continu­ally increasing carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gas emissions are contributing to climate change. Many countries, including those going through periods of rapid growth, are increasing their emissions of brown and black carbon (such as CO2 and soot) as a result of rapid economic development. Along with increased emissions, natural ecosystems are being degraded, reducing their ability to absorb CO2. This loss of ca­pacity is equivalent to one to two times that of the annual emis­sions from the entire global transport sector”

The Problem

The problem is that color-based terminology can oversimplify the complexity of Earth’s carbon cycle. The oceans, rivers, atmosphere, soils, vegetation, and sediments exchange carbon continuously, making distinctions such as “blue carbon” somewhat arbitrary from a fundamental Earth-system perspective.

The UN narrative, with an emphasis on color, has more to do with Climate Change than to do with Science or Oceanography. For example, the Climate-Change establishment has an obsession with color-based nomenclature:

Blue Carbon

Green Carbon

Green Hydrogen

Green Energy

Green Economy

Greenhouse Gases

Green Infrastructure.

The World’s Oceans are comprised of abundant Phytoplankton (Fig. 38). Phytoplankton occurs in myriad of colors because they contain different photosynthetic pigments:

Green: Chlorophyll a and b dominate in many green algae (Chlorophyta).

Blue-green: Cyanobacteria (often called blue-green algae) contain chlorophyll a plus blue pigment phycocyanin.

Brown to golden-brown: Diatoms and many dinoflagellates contain fucoxanthin, giving them a brownish or golden color.

Red: Some phytoplankton contains phycoerythrin, a red pigment that can cause reddish water during blooms.

Yellow-green: Certain algae contain combinations of chlorophylls and carotenoids that produce yellow-green hues.

Orange: Carotenoid pigments may impart orange coloration in some species.

These pigments allow phytoplankton to absorb different wavelengths of light, helping them survive at various depths and light conditions in oceans and lakes.

Common color-producing pigments include:

Chlorophyll a – green

Chlorophyll b – yellow-green

Fucoxanthin – brown/golden-brown

Phycoerythrin – red

Phycocyanin – blue

Carotenoids – yellow to orange.

The Fact

The Ocean Fertilization (Figs. 1 and 2) is the underpinning controlling factor of Phytoplankton blooms in the Oceans.

Phytoplankton (Fig. 3), which are the source of biological Carbon, occur in different colors:

1) Blue (Fig. 4),

2) White (Fig. 5),

3) Turquoise (Fig. 5),

4) Green (Fig. 6),

5) Brown (Fig. 5),

6) Red (Figs. 7, 8),

7) Yellow (Fig. 7), among others.

There is no need for a new nomenclature to describe Carbon-occurring environments. We already have them. Examples are

(1) Terrestrial Carbon,

(2) Oceanic Carbon,

(3) Lacustrine Carbon,

(4) Fluvial Carbon,

(5) Wetland Carbon,

(6) Peat Carbon, to name a few.

Color is a useless criterion because Red Organic matter occurs in Bay environment. The reddish-brown to tea-colored plumes observed in Rupert Bay, Quebec, are primarily caused by colored dissolved organic matter (CDOM), not pollution. These organic compounds originate from the surrounding boreal forests, peatlands, and wetlands. As leaves, roots, bark, and other plant materials decay, tannins, lignins, and humic substances leach into rivers and are carried into Rupert Bay (Fig. 9).

Finally, most of the carbon in the oceans is in the form of bicarbonate and carbonate ions. The amount of carbon in mangrove forests , tidal salt marshes, etc. is trivial in comparison to oceans.

The Conclusion

In short, it is absurd to classify all Carbon in the Oceans as “Blue Carbon” (Fig. 10)!

Originally published Substack, November 4, 2026.

Dr. Ganapathy Shanmugam is a CO 2 Coalition Member, a petroleum geologist, and a sedimentologist with more than 50 years of experience in geology and energy research. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee and worked for Mobil (1978-2000) before becoming an independent consultant. He has published extensively on deep-water sediments and petroleum reservoirs. His 318 published works on ResearchGate have reached 256,272 (over one-quarter million) Reads from 32 countries on October 11, 2026. He has also lectured and conducted workshops around the world.

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