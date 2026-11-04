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Cheerio's avatar
Cheerio
33m

Sounds like threads that Dane Wigington pulls out to share his doom and gloom messaging. He is a supporter of the IPCC policies and de-populationist since 2004 at least...

There is so many who chose to follow the troubles that lead them to fear, its addicting. It's in our limbic brain to react this way.

Glad to see the good science behind Dr William Happer shared with his team @CO2Coalition!

The Green New Deal is all part of this top down story to make us 'responsible' that's the pinning on things "Anthropogenically" then there is the "There's too many people in the World" Eugenics/Malthusianisms...

IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF GEORGE III

Prince Charles Invented and Runs the ‘Green New Deal’

https://larouchepub.com/other/2021/4807-prince_charles_invented_green_nd.html

People could instead, focus on making less garbage, demanding less packaging and going backwards in the consumerism that is pushed all the time on the telly... where also all the social engineering is set to brainwash us all.

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
1h

Anything the ZIM owned UN says is always bullshit propaganda. These are the same Cartels that got rich blundering and polluting the Earth .

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