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Rick Bear
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The traitors in the west have a great fondness for suicidal decisions. Why? It's my belief it's the same driver that's always caused people to join organisations like the Stasi or Gestapo. Power. The WEF's new Feudalism will provide great opportunities for those seeking tyrannical power.

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