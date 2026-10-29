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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
9h

Don't believe your lying eyes! 👀

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
3h

"The industrial emissions of carbon dioxide elevating the gas’s atmospheric concentration are producing undeniable benefits that those demonizing CO2 refuse to acknowledge".

It is quite uncertain whether industrial emissions are the main source of extra atmospheric CO2. Many scientists think that causation works the other way round; higher temperatures (also beneficial) result in more CO2.

It's not germane for this specific topic, but it's critically important for the larger debate. Better not to endorse any of the mainstream narrative unless necessary.

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