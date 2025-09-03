CO2 Coalition Substack

User's avatar
Steve Boronski's avatar
Steve Boronski
3d

IPCC official Ottmar Edenhofer, speaking in November 2010, advised that: “…one has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth...”

Basically communism.

Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
4d

Most competent scientists and mathematicians would agree that models can be extremely useful for studying the possible nature and behaviour of physical systems such as climate. But they would aso declare firmly that such models are not accurate enough to use for forecasting actual events.

"Syukuro Manabe, right here in Princeton, was the first person who did climate models with enhanced carbon dioxide and they were excellent models. And he used to say very firmly that these models are very good tools for understanding climate, but they are not good tools for predicting climate. I think that’s absolutely right. They are models, but they don’t pretend to be the real world. They are purely fluid dynamics. You can learn a lot from them, but you cannot learn what’s going to happen 10 years from now"

- Freeman Dyson, interview with Yale Environment 360 (4/6/2009). Yale has now taken down the interview - surprise, surprise!

"Just as we have established a tradition of double-blinded research to determine drug efficacy, we must institute double-blinded research in other policy areas as well. Certainly the increased use of computer models, such as GCMs, cries out for the separation of those who make the models from those who verify them. The fact is that the present structure of science is entrepreneurial, with individual investigative teams vying for funding from organizations that all too often have a clear stake in the outcome of the research—or appear to, which may be just as bad. This is not healthy for science. Sooner or later, we must form an independent research institute in this country. It must be funded by industry, by government, and by private philanthropy, both individuals and trusts. The money must be pooled, so that investigators do not know who is paying them. The institute must fund more than one team to do research in a particular area, and the verification of results will be a foregone requirement: teams will know their results will be checked by other groups. In many cases, those who decide how to gather the data will not gather it, and those who gather the data will not analyze it. If we were to address the land temperature records with such rigor, we would be well on our way to an understanding of exactly how much faith we can place in global warming, and therefore with what seriousness we must address this".

- Michael Crichton, “Aliens Cause Global Warming” https://stephenschneider.stanford.edu/Publications/PDF_Papers/Crichton2003.pdf

