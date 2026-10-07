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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Oct 8

Those involved in climate warfare are in need of an energy education, as they are oblivious to reality that raw crude oil is useless black tar, unless there a multi-billion-dollar refinery available to manufacture that raw crude oil into usable transportation fuels, and the oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products in today’s materialistic world.

Bad news: Diesel fuel flow recovery may take YEARS !

In February, the Gulf and Russia together supplied nearly half of the world's seaborne diesel.

The loss of diesel transportation fuel refinery capacity in Russia and the Gulf from the war, and from California refinery shutdowns, may take YEARS to replace the worldwide refinery supply chain demand for diesel fuel.

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Jaime Jessop's avatar
Jaime Jessop
Oct 9

There is no climate emergency or climate crisis and the extreme weather attribution scandal, comprised of fraudulent pseudoscience which is being weaponised to form the so called 'science evidence base' of climate lawfare suits, is far worse than Climategate.

https://jaimejessop.substack.com/p/extreme-weather-attribution-science

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