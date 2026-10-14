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Paul
Oct 15

CO2 has been much higher in the past, now we only have 412 ppm. Previously in thousands. If we fall below 160 ppm, we will all die, plants won't grow. The previous lowest was 180 ppm, we were close to extinction then.

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