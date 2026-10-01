CO2 Coalition Substack

CO2 Coalition Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tuco's Child's avatar
Tuco's Child
Oct 2

Excellent article - we are ultimately the noise blips in the signal to noise of the climate changing...

Reply
Share
John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Oct 1

Excellent photo/painting of reality reminding us of the Earth's complex climate history. Excellent article. Very useful for putting in front of thousands of Americans and Europeans who insist that Christiana Figueres, Antonio Guterres, Greta Thunberg, Al Gore, John Holdren, John Kerry, and others who are planning to do the same as earlier Eugenicists, just different methods and excuses.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CO2 Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture