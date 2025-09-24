When Americans hear about carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), it’s often shown as a harmful pollutant that threatens the planet. Politicians, activists, and media outlets warn that if we don’t reduce emissions right away, disaster will happen.

Preeminent “climate scientist” Al Gore told Congress in 2007, “The science is settled. Carbon dioxide emissions - from cars, power plants, buildings, and other sources - are heating the Earth's atmosphere.” He continued warning, “The planet has a fever.”

What if the fever is instead a cold plunge? As CNN reminded us earlier this year, “Record-breaking cold: Temperatures to plunge to as much as 50 degrees below normal.”

The Weather Channel posted on Facebook last week, “Record-breaking cold temperatures for the month of August provide many their first taste of fall.” What happened to global warming?

Let’s not focus on the last year or the last fifty years. Instead, let’s look at the past 600 million years. From this perspective, the story looks very different.

Dr. Patrick Moore, cofounder of Greenpeace, authored a policy paper in 2016 titled, "The positive impact of CO 2 emissions on the survival of life on earth." Note the organization he cofounded. This is not some far-right, anti-science, fascist, Nazi, white supremacist organization, as the left would characterize anyone questioning "settled" climate science. Since its founding in 1971, Greenpeace has promoted environmental activism.

Dr. Moore, in his paper, presented the graph below.

The graph caption indicates that temperature and atmospheric CO 2 are only loosely correlated, if at all.

Graph of global temperature and atmospheric CO 2 concentration over the past 600 million years. Note both temperature and CO 2 are lower today than they have been during most of the era of modern life on Earth since the Cambrian Period. Also, note that this does not indicate a lock-step cause-effect relationship between the two parameters.

The main point from the graph is that current CO 2 levels are not dangerously high. In fact, they are quite the opposite, being some of the lowest in history. For most of Earth’s history, CO 2 concentrations were many times higher than today’s 420 ppm. Even during the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs roamed, levels were about four times higher than today.

From a geological view, our current CO 2 levels are among the lowest in history. Yet climate advocates focus on a tiny rise in CO 2 in recent years, ignoring the previous half billion years.

Alarmists scream that 420 ppm is unprecedented and endangers the planet's survival. However, the reality is nearly the opposite: we could be experiencing a CO 2 drought.

To my knowledge, dinosaurs didn’t drive gas-guzzling SUVs, run the air conditioner, or cook on gas stoves. Yet, miraculously, the Earth neither burned up nor became uninhabitable, as Al Gore and other climate alarmists currently predict. Instead, life thrived, diversified, and expanded to the point that I can write this article on my laptop, in the comfort of my air-conditioned home, before I fire up the grill for dinner.

What stands out is not correlation but complexity. Temperature and CO 2 did not move in lockstep. Sometimes, CO 2 was high during cooling periods, and other times, CO 2 decreased while temperatures rose. The “lockstep causation” story falls apart when viewed over millions of years. Earth’s climate is influenced by many factors, such as solar cycles, orbital changes, volcanic activity, and ocean currents, not just a single trace gas.

CO 2 makes up only 0.04% of the atmosphere, less than one part per thousand. The complexity is summarized by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC): “The climate system is a coupled nonlinear chaotic system, and therefore the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible.”

If CO 2 has in the past reached ten times current levels without causing a runaway greenhouse effect, how can today’s modest increase be seen as an existential threat? The Earth system is more resilient than many activists admit. That resilience, demonstrated over hundreds of millions of years of survival, should humble today’s doom prophets.

Fortunately, policymakers are beginning to see that climate alarmism is based on shaky ground. As ZeroHedge reported, Trump’s EPA plans to remove greenhouse gases from the list of regulated pollutants, recognizing that treating CO 2 like sulfur dioxide or mercury isn't scientifically justified.

They summarized the rationale well.

Trump's reversal of EPA standards and deregulation will help the US economy. More importantly, it starts the much-needed process of removing climate change brainwashing from the federal government's vernacular. It's time for Western civilization to abandon the climate hoax and move on.

More recently, The New York Times reported a more significant development. The EPA is now revoking its Endangerment Finding on greenhouse gases. That 2009 decision served as the legal, though not scientific, foundation for the federal government’s climate policy.

By rescinding it, the agency admits what skeptics have claimed all along. CO 2 is not a poison but a natural part of the biosphere, essential for plant life, agriculture, and human survival. Simply put, CO 2 is plant food and vital for life on Earth.

When even the EPA admits that the case against CO 2 isn’t as strong as claimed, why should the rest of us accept the narrative of “settled science,” whether it's about CO 2 or COVID-era masks, vaccines, distancing, and lockdowns?

Perhaps the most troubling result of climate panic isn't faulty science but poor policymaking. Fear opens the door to authoritarian control. We saw this during COVID lockdowns when extreme restrictions were justified in the name of “public health.” Climate alarmists now use the same tactics, claiming that global warming is “an existential threat.”

As HotAir recently reported, three Canadian provinces have implemented sweeping bans on entering woodland areas, citing wildfire risks and climate change. Violators face heavy fines or jail time. Critics quickly pointed out the striking similarity to so-called “climate lockdowns,” once dismissed as conspiracy theories. Yet here they are, with citizens barred from a common outdoor activity in the name of climate policy.

This isn’t environmental stewardship; it’s authoritarian social control. A government willing to close forests today will be willing to restrict cars, air travel, or even personal diets tomorrow, all justified as part of a “climate emergency.”

Once rights are limited in the name of carbon, what boundaries remain? After all, humans exhale CO 2 , making all human activity a threat to the species, activities that should be restricted or stopped at any cost. In other words, population control by any means necessary.

Bill Gates, in a 2010 TED talk, told us,

The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15%.

None of this is to deny that climate science involves uncertainty. Proxy data are imperfect, and today’s industrial society introduces variables that weren't present millions of years ago. Climate sensitivity to CO 2 , although debated, may not be zero, but is probably negligible and not worth imposing overwhelming socioeconomic regulations and burdens on working families and developing nations.

But uncertainty cuts both ways. If the science is uncertain, then the justification for strict, top-down rules collapses. Policy should demonstrate humility, not arrogance. Instead of harsh restrictions, we should focus on balanced adaptation, resilient infrastructure, responsible energy choices, and innovation, all while maintaining freedom and prosperity.

The real irony is that the more you zoom out, the less CO 2 seems to be the “control knob” of climate. Over 600 million years, CO 2 levels were much higher than today’s, yet Earth stayed habitable and life flourished. If anything, our current levels could be too low, raising worries about agricultural productivity and plant growth in a CO 2 -deficient atmosphere, which might cause starvation and desolation.

We are told to fear things that could actually be helpful. Higher CO 2 levels increase crop yields, support reforestation, and restore dry lands. Calling it “pollution" goes against biology itself. CO 2 is plant food, and without it, humans might face extinction like the dinosaurs.

It's time to replace fear with perspective. Instead of shutting down people, destroying industries, or labeling farmers as villains, we should understand that CO 2 is not our enemy. Climate alarmism is. Believing otherwise isn’t science; it’s superstition.

This commentary was first published by American Thinker on September 15, 2025.

CO 2 Coalition member Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a physician and writer.

