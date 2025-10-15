CO2 Coalition Substack

CO2 Coalition Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
2d

Sorry, this is the review of a scary book about the philosophy of climate science that I meant to post:)

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/alarming-defence-of-climate-alarmism

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
2d

There is a scary book by a philosopher celebrating the corruption of science, not what I expected from a scholar in the Queen of the Sciences! SEE REVIEW BELOW.

We have to retrieve the work of Karl Popper who promoted the critical approach demonstrated by great scientists, including some of his friends who were Nobel Prize-winners like Einstein, Medawar, Eccles, Monod.

He went beyond the logic of science to the social mores and institutional arrangements that have been corrupted in recent decades. A great political economist Gordon Tullock picked up this theme and wrote in 1966 The Organization of Inquiry that has been neglected, along with Popper’s work.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-two-faces-of-karl-popper

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 CO2 Coalition
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture