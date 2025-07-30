CO2 Coalition Substack

CO2 Coalition Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
winston's avatar
winston
3dEdited

Even better, wind turbines (mills) and solar cells cannot replace themselves: you can't make either one without an industrial base fueled by coal, natural gas, and petroleum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Michael Attoe's avatar
Michael Attoe
2d

I stopped reading as soon as the writer said that aiming for a fully decarbonized future is a noble vision, implying agreement that CO2 is a problem, which it is clearly not for anybody who has followed the CO2 coalition and others speaking out against global warming and the demonization of CO2.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CO2 Coalition
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture