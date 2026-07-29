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Steve Boronski's avatar
Steve Boronski
2d

This is what bureaucrats do, write complicated rules that require them to employ even more bureaucrats who write complicated rules that require them to employ more bureaucrats….

I enjoy your podcasts btw.

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
3d

Elena (or Elmo the Ugly) was a Clinton ‘counsel’ - think political pawn to Queen row chess set up) Barry Soetoro (fake Connecticut Social, botched CIA Birth Certificate)appointed this total socialist disaster in Aug 2010.

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