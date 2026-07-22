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Koen Vogel's avatar
Koen Vogel
4d

Hi Ganapathy, the correct reference is

Ellis, R. & Palmer, M. Modulation of ice ages via precession and dust-albedo feedbacks. Geoscience Frontiers 7, 891–909 (2016).

It's worth noting - as E&P do - the dust increase during ice ages is mainly due fewer plants, mainly due to lower CO2 and lower overall precipitation. In a warmer climate there's more evaporation and rainfall; in a CO2 rich atmosphere plants need less moisture and grow larger, tying the soil down with their roots, and preventing the soil from drying out with their foliage.

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Gunther Heinz's avatar
Gunther Heinz
2d

In Brazil the standard argument is that rainfall is getting more "intense", even though the volume doesn't seem to vary much over time.

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