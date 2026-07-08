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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
4h

Good to see some realism. We need to press on with a wide-ranging attack to bring down the twin towers of the Evil Empire - climate alarmism and the net zero ponzi.

NO PLACE FOR WIND AND SOLAR ON THE GRID - NOT REAL CAPACITY

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

As for batteries, see Bill Gates😊

https://youtu.be/VjgDvG13Hgs

On top of all that, wind and solar don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves, they are parasites and a net drain on the energy economy at large. 😊

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

DEMAND INQUIRIES INTO THE FAILURE OF DUE DILIGENCE

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/criminal-failure-of-due-diligence

THE DECARBONISATION CULT AND THE PLANT FOOD DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/enough-of-the-decarbonisation-cult

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