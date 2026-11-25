The Key Point

The UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) (2020)

technology database describes Green Hydrogen as a technology that can support economy-wide decarbonization. It notes that hydrogen can be used for transport, electricity storage, industrial heat, steelmaking, fertilizers, and other hard-to-abate sectors. The UNFCCC specifically states that green hydrogen is “widely suggested as an alternative or complementary pathway to electrification for economy-wide decarbonization.” This narrative implies that Hydrogen is as good as or superior to Methane, which is false. For example, burning a cubic foot of methane (natural gas) releases about 3 times more heat than burning a cubic foot of Hydrogen.

· 1 mole of Methane releases about 890 kJ

· 1 mole of Hydrogen releases about 286 kJ.

The Narrative

According to the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) (2020),

“Hydrogen is a highly combustible, energetic gas that produces no GHGs when oxidized (combusted), widely used as a chemical industry and refinery feedstock. It can be used for direct process heating at all widely used temperatures, is a potential end-use fuel in internal combustion engines and turbines and is transformable into electricity using fuel cells for vehicles or stationary use. It is widely suggested as an alternative or complementary pathway to electrification for economy-wide decarbonization. How the hydrogen is made, however, is critical to its GHG impact. Current and future sourcing options can be divided into grey (fossil fuel-based), blue (fossil fuel-based production with carbon capture, utilization and storage) and green (renewable-based) hydrogen. Green hydrogen is produced through renewable-powered electrolysis. Electrolysis has been commercialized since the 1880s using large and heavy alkaline electrolysers. However, there are two new ways to make green hydrogen that are entering the market: proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser, which is lighter, smaller and more modular, and therefore better suited to vehicles; and solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), which are larger, heavier and operate at higher temperatures, but are potentially more efficient and can operate in a dual directional mode. The key attribute of green hydrogen is that it allows a means for transforming variable intermittent wind and solar PV electricity into a highly useful, storable energy carrier that can also be transformed back to electricity as needed. It has the potential to add time and space option value to instantaneously generated wind and solar electricity for on-demand electricity, process heat, or chemical feedstocks (e.g. for making fertilizer, upgrading biogasification products, reducing iron ore to make steel). The potential contribution of green hydrogen could be very large but is highly contingent on the availability of relatively inexpensive renewable electricity.”

The UNFCCC discusses the benefits of Green Hydrogen (see Shanmugam, 2026a) along the following 12 subheadings:

In this false narrative, Hydrogen Fuels are implied to be superior to Fossil Fuels.

The Reality (Physics)

The reality in terms of Physics does not validate the UNFCCC’s narrative. Hydrocarbons are generally much better fuels for various reasons. Especially telling is the low molar heat of combustion of Hydrogen compared to Methane (Fig. 1):

Put simply, burning hydrogen to produce heat is like burning 100 USD paper bills at a campfire to keep warm.

Green Hydrogen Project failures

One of the most widely cited examples of a major green hydrogen project failure is Fortescue’s Arizona Hydrogen Hub in Buckeye, Arizona

Project details

Planned investment: approximately US$550 million .

Included an 80-MW electrolyzer and liquefaction facility.

Expected production: over 11,000 tonnes of liquid green hydrogen per year. https://www.abc15.com/news/business/fortescue-cancels-550-million-hydrogen-hub-project-in-buckeye

What happened?

In 2025, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) canceled the project before completion.

The company cited changing policy conditions, market uncertainty, and reduced support for green energy projects in the U.S. as key reasons why the project was no longer viable. [abc15.com], [hydrogenin...eaders.com], [energyintel.com]

Why is it significant?

Fortescue had been one of the world’s most ambitious promoters of green hydrogen.

The cancellation became symbolic of broader challenges facing the industry, including: High production costs. Difficulty securing long-term buyers (offtake agreements). Dependence on subsidies and policy support. Large renewable power requirements. [reuters.com], [hydrogen-central.com], [enkiai.com]



Other notable green hydrogen project setbacks include:

Shell’s hydrogen plant in Norway (scrapped due to lack of demand). [hydrogen-central.com], [reuters.com]

ArcelorMittal’s €2.5 billion German green-hydrogen steel conversion project (shelved despite substantial public subsidies). [reuters.com], [hydrogen-central.com]

Trafigura’s A$750 million Port Pirie green hydrogen project in Australia (abandoned). [hydrogen-central.com], [reuters.com]

In an earlier Substack on “The Closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the Obsolescence of Solar Modules“, Shanmugam (2026b) noted that “… empirical datasets clearly reveal that at the time of global energy crisis, fossil fuels are absolute, but solar modules are obsolete!”.

Hydrogen Fuels vs. Fossil Fuels

Gaseous fuels are normally measured with some unit of volume at standard temperature and pressure.

Hydrogen has other problems. It is hard to store hydrogen safely; keeping it from leaking is much harder than for natural gas; it reacts with some metals, etc.

Hydrogen does not exist freely in nature in significant quantities and must be produced using energy. Therefore, it is an energy carrier rather than a primary energy source (Furfari, 2022).

Furfari (2022) explains how hydrogen is produced and emphasizes that creating “green hydrogen” through electrolysis requires large amounts of electricity. He argues that the energy losses involved make the process inefficient.

Hydrogen has a low volumetric energy density, making storage, transport, and distribution difficult and costly.

Liquid hydrocarbons (e.g. diesel fuel) are even more convenient, with their enormous heats of combustion per unit volume. You can’t beat a gallon of diesel fuel for convenience.

Table 1 summarizes the pros and cons of Hydrogen Fuel Vs. Fossil Fuels.

Table 1. Hydrogen Fuel vs Fossil Fuels: Pros and Cons.

The Conclusion

From an energy-resource perspective, Methane (CH₄) is absolutely more valuable than Hydrogen (H₂) despite Hydrogen having a high heat of combustion per unit mass.

Acknowledgements

I thank Angela Wheeler, Executive Director of the CO 2 Coalition, for inviting me to present this contribution and Ethan Otte for helping. I also thank William Happer for valuable suggestions. I am grateful to Jean Shanmugam for her comments.

References

Furfari, Samuel. (2022) The Hydrogen Illusion. Revised edition. Independently Published, 2022. ISBN 9798693059931. 154 p.

Shanmugam, G. (2026a) Blue Carbon: An Absurd Climate Nomenclature. 9 p. CO 2 Coalition Substack. November 4, 2026 https://co2coalition.substack.com/p/blue-carbon-an-absurd-climate-nomenclature

Shanmugam, G., (2026b). The Closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the Obsolescence of Solar Modules. 7 p. CO2 Coalition Substack. May 7, 2026. https://co2coalition.org/2026/05/07/the-closure-of-the-strait-of-hormuz-and-the-obsolescence-of-solar-modules/

UNFCCC (2020) Green Hydrogen: https://unfccc.int/technology/green-hydrogen

Citation

Shanmugam, G. (2026) Green Hydrogen: The False Narrative Perpetuated by the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change). 6 p. CO 2 Coalition Substack. November 25, 2026

Dr. Ganapathy Shanmugam is a CO 2 Coalition Member, a petroleum geologist, and a sedimentologist with more than 50 years of experience in geology and energy research. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee and worked for Mobil Oil Company (1978-2000) before becoming an independent consultant. He has published extensively on deep-water sediments and petroleum reservoirs. His 318 published works on ResearchGate have reached 258,586 (over one-quarter million) reads from 32 countries as of November 19, 2026. He has also lectured and conducted workshops around the world.

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