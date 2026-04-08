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Andy's avatar
Andy
4d

The Americans blew up the Nord stream 1&2 pipe lines then supplied expensive shipped gas. Germans are being played.

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Kevin VS Marshall's avatar
Kevin VS Marshall
3d

The article covers a lot of ground across many countries. Can I offer a some extra bits from the UK.

In 2005 the UK had 32GW of coal-fired capacity. Now it is zero. Last winter demand peaked at 52GW. Despatchable electricity 36 GW from gas (Most to close within 10 years) and 3GW from burning wood pellets imported from US.

Net imports average 10% of demand.

UK North Sea natural gas production decline has been accelerated by high taxes and the years to get approval for new production.

The UK has banned fracking for gas, despite a 2012 UK Geological Survey report claiming there was enough gas under the North of England to supply UK demand for 20 years assuming a 10% recovery rate. The formation is a lot deeper than the Pennsylvania Marcellus one.

During March UK wholesale natural gas prices rose 85%. The US Henry Hub prices by 3-5% higher. This made UK wholesale gas 5.5 times more expensive than Henry Hub prices.

With Net Zero the UK would have cheaper electricity, with far greater security of supply. Currently domestic electricity is 25p kwh and 50p a day standing charge. Multiply by 1.25 to get the USD price.

Note. My household consumption of gas and electricity is fairly average. 4000 kwh of electricity and 12000 kwh of gas. Gas is around 7p a kwh and 30 a day.

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