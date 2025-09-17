CO2 Coalition Substack

CO2 Coalition Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
3d

"AI processors run 24 hours a day, enabling computers to think like humans".

Please bite your tongue. Computers absolutely do NOT think, like humans or anything else.

I have been in the business of repairing, maintaining, marketing, selling, and explaining computers since 1972 - when I was motivated to enter the industry mainly by a powerful interest in science fiction. For nearly a century now - maybe longer - SF writers have been imagining "intelligent" computers, and some lovely stories and scenarios they have conjured up.

But as of 2025, no computers can sensibly be said to think in any sense. What the currently fashionable large language models (LLMs) do is to analyse immense amounts of data (mostly text, mostly from the Internet); that gives them remarkable powers of extrapolating "what comes next" (so to speak). LLMs are deceptively good at manipulating natural language, which of course helps to persuade humans that they are actually thinking. They certainly pass the so-called "Turing test" by large margins for short conversations with restricted topics. But, contrary to common belief, Alan Turing did not put forward his "test" in the serious belief that it would assess intelligence. He merely thought (and this was in the early 1950s) that it would be an intriguing project - which it was. Only when computers could pass themselves off as human, quite recently, did we get a good basis for noticing what they still lack.

Until a few years ago, attempts to create "artificial general intelligence" (AGI) were bedevilled by the need for general knowledge, such as any child picks up by the age of 10. LLMs radically fix that problem, by literally reading most of what human beings have written and "learning" to generate more of the same. That makes LLMs very convincing, to the extent that ignorant people treat them like humans and even "marry" them, etc. (An extremely unwise and dangerous trend).

Meanwhile, LLMs lag behind drastically in some measures of "pure" intelligence. Not long ago a leading LLM was defeated at chess by "a 1970s era Atari 2600 chess cartridge". This effort to rescue the LLM's reputation merely reveals the depth of the problem. (Despite muddying the water by comparing the LLM with a specialist chess engine, which of course cannot do anything but play chess). https://exitglitch.substack.com/p/your-llm-cant-beat-an-atari-at-chess

The passage that I found most interesting is this: "Did it blunder occasionally? Sure. Did it hallucinate ghost pawns? Absolutely. But it also went into detail about why it suggested the moves it suggested, explained why the opponent made the decisions it did and on some level, actually made me want to understand chess".

The writer calmly brushes aside the fact that the LLM blundered - that is, made gross, obvious mistakes - and "hallucinated ghost pawns" - that is, imagined that there were pieces on the board that did not really exist!) To my mind, that is a demonstration of stupidity that is hardly outweighed by the LLM's (no doubt sympathetic) ability to make the writer "want to understand chess". Because of course the purpose of the chess game was to win - not to make the human observer like chess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
3d

"...artificial intelligence has exploded".

If only.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CO2 Coalition
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture