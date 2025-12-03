CO2 Coalition Substack

Ronald Stein
4d

Inside the Congo cobalt mines that exploit children. The SKY NEWS 6-minute video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcJ8me22NVs is confirmation of the Pulitzer Prize nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations” that describes the humanity atrocities among folks with yellow, brown, and black skin, and the environmental degradation occurring in developing countries so that the wealthy countries can go green.

biologyphenom
3d

''Sadly, “green” enthusiasts are not interested in real pollution but rather in the demonization of carbon dioxide (CO2)''

-Such a simple but important point. ''Real pollution.'' Also 'green' enthusiasts are anyhing but when CO2 is helping reGREEN the Earth so you'd think they'd be all for that not against!

https://www.nasa.gov/centers-and-facilities/goddard/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth-study-finds/

