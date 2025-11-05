CO2 Coalition Substack

CO2 Coalition Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
1h

The solution is obvious!

We must unite and resolve to get rid of all water from the Earth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 CO2 Coalition
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture