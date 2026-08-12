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Brad Weld's avatar
Brad Weld
3h

This is a fascinating issue I never knew about, and it deserves continued research. Don't be discouraged by Russ before me, obviously not AI with citations and diagrams. Great article and thanks! 👍😁

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Russell Seitz's avatar
Russell Seitz
14h

This is unoriginal and un-peer reviewed AI slop.

Please desist from sending more.

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