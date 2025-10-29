CO2 Coalition Substack

Sid Abma
2h

Farmers, the lungs of America. Without them we would be very hungry. Look how well they take care of their properties. The envy of many.

Tom Welsh
2d

Of course, to describe carbon dioxide as a "pollutant" betrays utter ignorance of biology, since almost all life on Earth depends on it. No Co2 means no plants, which means no animals. One might better call oxygen a pollutant, since at least it is highly corrosive.

