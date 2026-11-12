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Kate
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Irrational climate policies? A mere few degrees of warming? You don’t understand how climate change works. The ocean has absorbed 90% of climate change heat since 1955. A warmer atmosphere and ocean will drastically change Earth’s climate. Many areas will become deserts. Do you think these animals can survive in the Mohave desert?

You can smoke four packs a day and be healthy, possibly for years. Does that mean your health will never pay the price for smoking? Of course not. Climate change will cause a mass extinction if we don’t stop it. Just because the worst effects are years in future doesn’t reduce the urgency. We cannot undo damage done to Earth’s climate anymore than a heavy smoker can undo damage to their lungs.

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