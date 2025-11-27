CO2 Coalition Substack

CO2 Coalition Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
biologyphenom's avatar
biologyphenom
6h

Worth looking at the latest data from Scotland

''‘Over the 20-year period from 2005 to 2024….the averaged (mean) daily maximum temperature (by year) has remained relatively stable at approximately 17°C.’’

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newreportheat-impacts-on-health-in

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Boronski's avatar
Steve Boronski
10h

Beautiful and positive thank you.

The 2020 version is:

"I see skies of blue and clouds of trails"

"I see babies smile, I watch them grow, they'll learn much less than I ever knew"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 CO2 Coalition
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture