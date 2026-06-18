The Good

The Solar Supremacy of Energy: The Sun is the primary energy source for our planet’s energy budget and contributes to processes throughout Earth (Fig. 1) (UCAR/The COMET Program ) https://scied.ucar.edu/learning-zone/earth-system/energy-from-sun.

Although we classify energy into two groups, namely (1) Fossil Fuels (i.e., Coal, Natural Gas, and Oil) and (2) Renewable Energy (E.g., Solar, Wind, and Hydro), both groups derive their energy from the Sun (Fig. 2).

The Bad

Chandrasekharam and Ranjith Pathegama {2020) provide a brilliant analysis of “CO 2 emissions from renewables”. Accordingly, Solar PV cells emit more CO 2 than Coal, Oil, and Natural Gas (Fig. 3). The total CO 2 emissions during the lifecycle of a solar PV cell are about 3,312 × 10⁶ kg.

In addition to the emissions related to the manufacture of solar PV cells, solar panels and solar cell waste management are of great concern. Globally the generation of solar panel waste will be of the order of 78 million tons (Weckend et al. 2016).

Countries involved in the manufacture of solar PV cells will emit considerable amounts of CO 2 from this source in addition to coal-based thermal power plants (Fig. 4). Solar PV cells may not emit CO 2 during the generation of electricity, but during their lifetime emissions are considerable. Therefore, solar PV cannot be considered a zero-emission source (Chandrasekharam and Ranjith Pathegama, 2020).

The Ugly

§ The Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project (Fig. 5A) which was a solar thermal power project with an installed capacity of 110 megawatt (MW) and 1.1 gigawatt-hours of energy storage located near Tonopah, about 190 miles (310 km) northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada, at an estimated cost of $1 billion, filed for bankruptcy in 2020 (Fig. 5A). § Solyndra (Solar Energy Project). (Fig. 5B), a renewable energy firm that became a darling of the Obama Administration, shut the doors of its California headquarters Wednesday on August 31, 2011, Solyndra Inc. raising fresh questions from critics about political favoritism and wasted money in the federal loan program. The manufacturer of rooftop solar panels opened its doors in 2005, and in 2009 became the first recipient of an Obama administration energy loan guarantee – a $535 million federal commitment that helped minimize the risk to venture capital firms backing the solar startup.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects that the combined wind + solar investment and production tax credits will increase federal deficits by $300 billion over 2026–2035. That averages to roughly $30 billion per year, but this is for both wind and solar, not solar alone. By comparison, Fossil Fuels receive $3 billion per year in federal subsidies. Analysts who count only explicit, measurable federal tax breaks (e.g., intangible drilling costs, percentage depletion, geological & geophysical amortization) estimate annual subsidies at roughly $2–3 billion . This figure is based on EIA and Treasury fiscal data and highlighted by Energy Intelligence.

The recent U.S./Israel-Iran War, which began on February 28, 2026, triggered the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—the world’s most critical oil chokepoint—halting roughly 20% of global petroleum liquids supply and effectively stopping oil and LNG exports from the Persian Gulf (Fig. 6).

This sudden disruption has caused sharp price spikes in fossil fuels (Fig. 7) and forced major producers to curtail output, underscoring their indispensable role in meeting global energy demand. In contrast, solar module prices have shown no meaningful response (Fig. 8), revealing that solar energy has failed to act as a viable or scalable substitute during this genuine energy crisis. These events empirically demonstrate that fossil fuels remain absolutely essential, while solar modules have proven largely obsolete when they are needed most.

Acknowledgements

The article title is after a 1966 Italian epic Western film directed by Sergio Leone and starring Clint Eastwood as “the Good”, Lee Van Cleef as “the Bad”, and Eli Wallach as “the Ugly”. I thank Angela Wheeler, Executive Director of the CO2 Coalition, for inviting me to present this contribution and Ethan Otte for helping. I am grateful to Jean Shanmugam for her comments.

References

Armannsson H, Fridriksson T, Kristja´nsson BR (2005) CO 2 emissions from geothermal power plants and natural

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Chadrasekharam , D. and G. Ranjith Pathegama {2020). CO2 emissions from renewables: solar PV, hydrothermal and EGS sources. Geomech. Geophys. Geo-energ. Geo-resour. (2020) 6:13 https://doi.org/10.1007/s40948-019-00135-y(0123456789().,-volV() 0123458697().,-volV)

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Shanmugam, G. (2024). Reminiscing over six decades of global scientific journey (1962-2024): Sedimentary processes, environments, deposits, deformation, fossil fuels, Climate change, and groupthink. IAS Magazine, 3, I, 1 – 87. DOI:https://doi.org/10.51710/jias.v3i1.378

Shanmugam, G. (2025). William Happer, Ph.D. (Princeton): The Consequential Climate Physicist. IAS Magazine, v.4, No. 1, p. 2-48. DOI: https://doi.org/10.51710/jias.v4i1.428

Shanmugam, G. (2026). The Closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the Obsolescence of Solar Modules. 7 p. CO2 Coalition Sub stack. May 7, 2026. https://co2coalition.org/2026/05/07/the-closure-of-the-strait-of-hormuz-and-the-obsolescence-of-solar-modules/

Weckend S, Wade A, Heath G (2016). End-of-life management: solar photovoltaic panels. International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA): Photovoltaic Power Syetems Programme. IEA-PVPS Report Number T12-06:2015, 100 p

Citation

Shanmugam, G., (2026). Solar Energy: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.

10 p. CO 2 Coalition Sub stack. June 12, 2026

Dr. Ganapathy Shanmugam is a CO 2 Coalition Member, a petroleum geologist, and a sedimentologist with more than 50 years of experience in geology and energy research. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee and worked for Mobil (1978-2000) before becoming an independent consultant. He has published extensively on deep-water sediments and petroleum reservoirs. His 314 published works on ResearchGate have reached 248,400 (approaching one-quarter million) Reads from 29 countries on June 14, 2026. He has also lectured and conducted workshops around the world.

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