CO2 Coalition Substack

CO2 Coalition Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
4d

Excellent essay and nice comparison to a great movie. Thank you Dr. Shanmugam and Angela Wheeler for a good idea.

johnshanahan.substack.com

The CO2 Coalition articles are referenced often on my Substack website.

Reply
Share
1 reply
William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
3d

Excellent piece! Add in the production for Silicon metal, and then glass, with little concern for the environment or human beings. Also cobalt and lead which are trace elements necessary for solar panels.

And tear down (if surrounding land is lucky), extremely rare in the third world. Then the kicker, disposal? Solar installers will brag on "recycling" but again "pie in the sky" as recycling costs more than the original panel and which company will take that on?

Easiest is ship to a third world, then dump with zero regulation, near towns and slums 😢.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CO2 Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture