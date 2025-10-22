CO2 Coalition Substack

Rafe Champion
If they keep driving coal out of the grid they become vulnerable to nocturnal wind droughts and a repeat.of Feb 2021 blackout.

Federal government policy is driving the irrational investment in renewables in Texas. ERCOT does not have the authority to prohibit new capacity of any type. Texas biggest issue is pricing policy post deregulation. The problem is that intermittent and unreliable power is priced the same as dispatchable power. SB7 was supposed to fix this issue, but the PUC is dragging it's heels and the wind and solar lobbies have enough influence to thwart proposals to pass the needed reforms.

