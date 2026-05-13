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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
3d

Ron, I appreciate all you do. It’s a grind getting through to millions of misinformed and apathetic people. Keep trying please! The country’s future depends on improving energy literacy. Right now the western world is facing massive energy illiteracy.

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Bleonard3's avatar
Bleonard3
2d

This slow-motion train wreck has been in plain sight for many years. CA government has stupidly steered this disaster. Why Federal government never tried to step in to prevent this is a mystery to me.

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