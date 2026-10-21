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Tuco's Child
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That's quite the comprehensive review. Thank you.

The literature is now unfortunately full of red herrings and irreproducible results; some of which are perpetrated by Chinese "paper mills".

One must use caution, now especially in the age of AI.

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