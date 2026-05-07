CO2 Coalition Substack

CO2 Coalition Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
5d

Simple yet profound! Reminds of the saying "I spent all my money on whiskey and loose woman, the rest I just wasted". Trillions spent, enriching a minuscule population, in the hopeless quest to remove plant food from the earth. What a waste.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CO2 Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture