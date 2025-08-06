{This is a repost from the popular Critical Thinking Substack, written by CO2 Coalition member physicist John Droz, jr.}

Sometimes we are not able to see the significance of events when we are in the middle of them. Often it takes time to elapse before we can look back and see what happened in an accurate perspective.

However, Critically Thinking people who are paying attention will always get a jump on the masses in such situations. In that vein, this is a heads-up about a profoundly important societal change that is happening right now — yet no one else seems to be connecting the dots!

For a few decades now, one of my most central themes has been that the undermining of Science is an extraordinary threat to our society. Most people are not aware of it, but Science itself is being aggressively attacked on all sides. This is being done by self-serving parties as Science is a gatekeeper against dumb ideas (wind energy, most COVID policies, etc.).

The most insidious effort at disengaging from Science has been to subtly substitute a phony look-alike: political science. This has been extremely effective as most citizens are not paying attention, are technically challenged, or are afraid to speak up.

In the last month or so, there have been several major Science-related developments that will have positive impacts on every person on the planet — yet there is nary an accurate word about any of them in the mainstream media! Consider what that means…

FYI, I haven’t seen anyone else in the country putting this all together, so savor this perspective:

1 - New Report: Restoring Gold Standard Science.

This Whitehouse Executive Order is about trying to get rid of political science and replacing it with Real Science. This is my earlier discussion about this extremely important matter.

2 - New Report about What’s Actually Going on with Climate.

Despite the many pages of technical documentation, this is entirely about one simple thing: replacing political science with Real Science!

This Department of Energy (DOE) Report is written by five world-class climate experts. I know them all, and they are competent, good people.

Rather than me outlining what this is about, please read the insightful insider commentary by one of the authors, climatologist Dr. Judith Curry.

On a related matter, earlier in the month, NASA stated that it would no longer post the prior “Climate Assessment” report on its website. I found over 300 news sites that complained about this (e.g., here), and zero that presented the story objectively. I had to go to Substack to find that.

Of course, when the DOE Report came out (effectively as an upgrade of the prior “Climate Assessment” document that they all wanted), no mainstream media outlet alerted the public to that reality. With the exception of the WSJ, the few that did mention the DOE Report attacked it (like here).

3 - New Reversal of the EPA Endangerment Finding.

The gist of this issue is that anti-American activists succeeded in getting the EPA to label Carbon Dioxide (CO2: a gas of life) a “pollutant.” In other words, they again saw to it that political science was substituted for Real Science. The new EPA has said that it would fix this harmful politicization.

Rather than me elaborate, here are some worthy articles about this matter: A CEI Analysis; Climate Regulation Liberation Day; EPA chief Zeldin delivers dagger to the heart of Obama's climate change agenda; Time to end the EPA’s misguided ‘endangerment finding’ on greenhouse gases.

If you’d like more, the CO2 Coalition has an excellent collection of articles about the very unscientific Endangerment Finding.

4 - New Report on what went wrong with COVID policies.

Guess what? This superior health Report (by dozens of experts) is commendably re-inserting Real Science where it was replaced by political science! Here is my detailed commentary on this significant Report.

What is needed now is for the FDA, CDC, etc. to change their policies to be based on Real Science (e.g., for EUAs). I have confidence that RFKjr will follow the lead of the DOE and EPA (above) and see that this happens.

5 - New Report on What Needs to be Done to Save Higher Education.

Over forty experts authored this powerful Report. As I wrote here, I am in full support of what’s in their document. However, I said that they should have also connected the Higher Ed failures with the K-12 debacle.

On further reflection, another key point is that our Higher Education cartel is largely responsible for the politicization of Real Science (e.g., substituting political science for Real Science). Way too many university Science professors have chosen activism and the promotion of personal agendas over their commitment to the four pillars of Scientific research: Objective, Comprehensive, Transparent, and Empirical.

The societal damage resultant from this corrosion of Science emanating from our education system (K-12 and higher Ed) is literally incalculable. These five recent positive developments are the visible part of the iceberg that the Left is hoping America will collide with…

————————————————

The #1 action that still needs to be done is that we MUST quickly and effectively fix the U.S. K-12 Education System. For example, the Science curriculum not only excludes the traditional Scientific Method (!), but also purposefully teaches our children NOT to be Critical Thinkers.

The good news is that (like the above five major examples) this can be fixed! See here for my explanation.

This commentary was first published at Substack; Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues on August 4, 2025.

John Droz is a Physicist, National K-12 education expert, and a member of the CO2 Coalition.