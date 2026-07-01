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Steve Boronski's avatar
Steve Boronski
3h

There’s an old management saying “What gets measured gets managed”

Today this is “What gets measured gets manipulated”

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Russell Seitz's avatar
Russell Seitz
13h

Nature reports research papers produced by paper mills — businesses that produce and sell low-quality or fraudulent manuscripts, garner double the citations of genuine articles in the field. The problem appears to be self-propagating in areas, including climate, where industry funded PR firms are often involved,

This distortion of citations might also inflate the impact metrics of journals in molecular oncology, says statistician and study co-author Adrian Barnett. In an analysis of tens of thousands of papers, researchers found that papers that were probably produced by paper mills frequently cite, or are cited by, other potentially fraudulent articles.

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