Two CO2 Coalition Members Score High Metrics on ResearchGate (June 25, 2026): G. Shanmugam (Geology) with 249,108 Reads and J. Breslow (Medicine) with 405 Works and 45,933 Citations

Introduction

The primary purpose of this note is to illustrate the global attention an author receives based on his or her published works. The metrics for this note were obtained from ResearchGate on June 25, 2026. At that time, ResearchGate had approximately 25 million members worldwide. This survey provides a snapshot of research trends that attract significant global attention. It includes 20 selected researchers (climate scientists, meteorologists, geologists, physicists, biochemists, medical experts, and economists) who are active on issues related to climate change. Nine of the 20 surveyed scientists are affiliated with the CO2 Coalition. They are ranked as follows by Reads (see Table below):

Rank # 1. G. Shanmugam, Ph.D., Member (Geology)

Rank # 5. Patrick Moore, Ph.D., Co-Founder of Greenpeace and Board Member (Environment)

Rank # 11. Jan Breslow, M.D., Board Member (Medicine)

Rank # 12. William Happer, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chair (Physics)

Rank # 13. J. Clauser, Ph.D., 2022 Nobel Prize Winner and Board Member (Physics)

Rank # 16. W. van Wijngaarden, Ph.D., Member (Physics)

Rank # 17. Roy Spencer, Ph.D., Member (Meteorology)

Rank # 18. Andy May, B.S., Member (Petrophysics)

Rank # 20. Gregory Wrightstone, M.S., Senior Fellow (Geology)

The CO2 Coalition, founded in 2015, is a nonprofit organization based in Fairfax, Virginia, USA. Its goal is to provide factual information about the vital role CO2 plays in our environment. In 2026, the Coalition has 220 members, including scientists, engineers, and medical experts. The Co-Founder and Chair is Prof. William Happer of Princeton University. The Executive Director is Angela Wheeler.



Among the 20 researchers surveyed, the highest metrics were:

Highest number of works: 405 (J. Breslow)

Highest number of reads: 249,108 (G. Shanmugam)

Highest number of citations: 45,933 (J. Breslow)

COPILOT (AI) Overview:

“On ResearchGate, reads reflect how often researchers access or engage with a scientist’s work. For Earth scientists, anything above 100k is already exceptional. Crossing ~250k places Shanmugam in the upper tier of global geological readership.” “Semantic Scholar attributes 359 Highly Influential Citations to Ganapathy Shanmugam, confirming his global influence in deep-water sedimentology, gravity-flow processes, and petroleum geology. This places him among the most impactful Earth scientists worldwide.”

ResearchGate Metrics for 20 Researchers

(Data acquired June 25, 2026)

Note: The number of works posted on ResearchGate may not represent a researcher’s total publications. Sharing on RG is optional.

Published Works by G. Shanmugam Related to Climate Change

Shanmugam, G. (2022). Book Review: “Fossil Future” by Alex Epstein. Journal of the Indian Association of Sedimentologists, 39(2), 58–68.

Shanmugam, G. (2023). 200 Years of Fossil Fuels and Climate Change (1900–2100). Journal of the Geological Society of India, 99, 1043–1062.

Shanmugam, G. (2024a). Reminiscing over six decades of global scientific journey (1962–2024). IAS Magazine, 3(I), 1–87. https://doi.org/10.51710/jias.v3i1.378

Shanmugam, G. (2024b). Fossil fuels, climate change, and the vital role CO₂ plays in thriving people and plants on planet Earth. Bulletin of the Mineral Research and Exploration, 175, 167–208.

Shanmugam, G. (2024c). The CO₂ Problem: Climate Models vs. Field Measurements. IAS Magazine, 3(2), 1–33.

Shanmugam, G. (2025). William Happer, Ph.D. (Princeton): The Consequential Climate Physicist. IAS Magazine, 4(1), 2–48. https://doi.org/10.51710/jias.v4i1.428

Shanmugam, G. (2026a–c). “Climate Debrief” Podcast (Parts 1–3). March–April 2026. [Links]

Shanmugam, G. (2026d). The Closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the Obsolescence of Solar Modules. CO2 Coalition Substack, May 7, 2026.

Shanmugam, G. (2026e). The CO₂ Enigma in Deep Ocean Currents. CO2 Coalition Substack, June 3, 2026.

Shanmugam, G. (2026f). YouTube Video: Response to Criticism of “The Closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the Obsolescence of Solar Modules.” CO2 Coalition Substack, May 15, 2026.

Shanmugam, G. (2026g). Solar Energy: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. CO2 Coalition Substack, June 12, 2026.

Acknowledgements

I thank J. Breslow and William Happer for inviting me to join the CO2 Coalition in 2023. I also thank Angela Wheeler, Executive Director of the CO2 Coalition, for inviting me to present this contribution, and Ethan Otte for his assistance. I am grateful to Jean Shanmugam for her comments. Data acquisition was carried out over five days (June 20–25, 2026).

Citation

Shanmugam, G. (2026). Two CO2 Coalition Members Score High Metrics on ResearchGate (June 25, 2026): G. Shanmugam (Geology) with 249,108 Reads and J. Breslow (Medicine) with 405 Works and 45,933 Citations. CO2 Coalition Substack, June 25, 2026.

CO 2 Coalition Sub stack. July 1, 2026

Dr. Ganapathy Shanmugam is a CO 2 Coalition Member, a petroleum geologist, and a sedimentologist with more than 50 years of experience in geology and energy research. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee and worked for Mobil (1978-2000) before becoming an independent consultant. He has published extensively on deep-water sediments and petroleum reservoirs. His 314 published works on ResearchGate have reached 248,400 (approaching one-quarter million) Reads from 29 countries on June 14, 2026. He has also lectured and conducted workshops around the world.

The CO 2 Coalition has released its new episode of the Climate Debrief Podcast, Scientific Method on Trial, featuring Dr. Sharon Camp Watch the full video on YouTube here!

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