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Steve Boronski's avatar
Steve Boronski
3d

I studied environmental science at Keele University in the 80s when it was okay to question the science, we all agreed that nuclear power was going to be essential in the future.

What did the British government do? Scrap it based on hysteria.

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Nancy Steger's avatar
Nancy Steger
3d

Excellent article -- thank you.

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