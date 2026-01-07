CO2 Coalition Substack

Rafe Champion
5d

Remember the role of the WMO, and the meteorologists, founding members of the climate alarm club in the UN, and daily commentators beating up alarm around the world.

Their supreme achievement was to hide the existence of wind droughts , never issuing low wind warnings, while every other extreme weather event is spun to discredit airborne plan food.

This enabled the worst peacetime public policy on record, countless trillions spent on net zero programmes around the western world to get in return: more expensive electricity ; blackouts looming in Germany, Britain and Australia; incalculable damage to the environment through the production chain from mining in the third world to disposal of an impending tsunami of toxic waste.

LOL if it wasn't actually real and dangerous.

The wind industry must be the only enterprise that ever survived without caring about the reliability of the supply chain for the major input.

The combination of wind droughts and the cost of grid-scale storage guarantees that there will never be a transition to wind and solar because these “unreliables” are not fit for purpose to power a post-industrial society.

Dirt farmers are alert to the threat of rain droughts, but meteorologists never issued wind drought warnings and the wind farmers never checked the reliability of the wind supply.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-sinister-threat-of-wind-droughts

Why did nobody take any notice of the Dunkelflautes observed for 60 years on the North Sea oil and gas rigs? And Britain and Germany bet the farm on wind, especially offshore wind!

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/a-curious-tale-of-the-north-sea-winds/

The Australian pioneer wind watchers sounded an alarm but not even the Australian authorities and journalists took any notice.

Severe rain droughts in the country impact the whole of the local community, not just the farmers. Citizens in countries where the government has “bet the farm” on wind power have all unwittingly become part of the “wind farming community.” We had better become sensitive to wind droughts by checking your local grid at breakfast and dinner time to see if we will get a hot meal during a severe wind drought, if there is no coal power in the grid.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/rafe-champions-work-on-wind-droughts-3b8

Rick Bear
5d

The WEF, the inventors of the alleged 'climate emergency', long since admitted that "Nut Zero" (as Britain's REFORM UK political party named it) was never about any adjustment to CO2 emissions – which are essential to feed growing world populations – but was actually created to facilitate Global Wealth Redistribution.

Surprise, surprise, the World 👉ECONOMIC👈 Forum knows nothing about the Climate, but is deeply involved in the destruction of the powerful Western Christian Democracies! The infamous "Great Reset", introducing a New Feudalism with them as our feudal overlords.

