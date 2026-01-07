Energy Transition Meltdown Could Mean Global Bifurcation
By Vijay Jayaraj
History will likely remember 2025 as the year energy corporatists finally stopped pretending there is a climate crisis. For a decade, a bizarre theater of the absurd played out as titans of the oil and gas industry apologized for their core business while pledging allegiance to a “green transition” that existed mostly in the imaginations of Western bureaucrats. But the curtain has seemingly fallen.
ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest energy producers, has slashed $10 billion from its low-carbon investment commitments through 2030. Simultaneously, the company announced that it expects $25 billion in earnings growth from 2024 to 2030 to be powered primarily by increases in oil and gas production, which will push daily output to 5.5 million barrels of oil equivalent by the end of the decade.
This is not a company abandoning climate responsibility but rather at last recognizing what has long been obvious: The path prescribed by the climate industrial complex is economically destructive and operationally impossible – even with massive government subsidies.
For years, the global energy strategy has been surreal. Companies that built the modern world on the back of energy-dense hydrocarbons indulged those celebrating the arrival of wind turbines and solar panels to power civilization. But reality, stubborn and unforgiving, has interrupted the psychedelic revelry.
ExxonMobil’s low-carbon investments will be paced to policy support and customer demand, says the company. That is corporate speak meaning that spending on green projects is paused unless the government – using our tax dollars – subsidizes the risk or until a market exists.
Megaprojects, once heralded as the future, are now in line for deferral. Why? Because without taxpayer handouts, the economics of trying to bury underground a plant food like carbon dioxide simply do not work – and defy common sense.
The energy sector is pivoting from a strategy of “grow clean at all costs” to “returns first, transition last.” “Green” projects are being relegated to a secondary capital bucket – a token for good PR instead of a core activity.
Europe’s Shell and Aker BP and Canada’s Enbridge have withdrawn from the Science Based Targets initiative to establish “science-based emissions reductions.” This was a retreat from what is described as a “credible, science-based net-zero framework” because there was neither credibility nor science. It was a political suicide pact. The energy giants looked at the cliff’s edge and refused to jump.
British multinational BP, having abandoned its promise to go “Beyond Petroleum,” has raised its oil and gas spending and softened its renewable targets.
ENEOS Holdings, a Japanese refiner, has discarded hydrogen production targets, with CEO Tomohide Miyata explaining that “the shift toward a carbon-neutral society appears to be slowing.”
These U-turns represent a renaissance in policy realism. Energy needs do not disappear because politicians make speeches at climate summits or corporations allocate funds to ESG programs or governments attempt to control consumption and choices of appliances and automobiles.
Second thoughts about an inevitably doomed “green” transition is a victory for the single mother in the U.S. trying to budget for winter heating and for the small business owner in the U.K. whose margins are crushed by one of the highest commercial electricity rates in the world. And for the billions of people in developing nations, this pivot could be salvation from generational poverty.
The question now is whether governments will recognize what corporations have made clear: that the energy transition was a fantasy infused with scientific language and draped in moralistic gingerbread. Or will they continue to increase subsidies and regulations?
Very likely, there will be a bifurcation: on the one hand, western bureaucracies, particularly in Europe, continuing an economic decline under mandates and taxes, and on the other, pragmatic governments, many of them in Asia, pursuing prosperity with fuels and technologies that work.
This commentary was first published by Daily Caller on December 25, 2025.
Vijay Jayaraj is a Science and Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Fairfax, Virginia. He holds an M.S. in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, both in the U.K., and a bachelor’s in engineering from Anna University, India.
Remember the role of the WMO, and the meteorologists, founding members of the climate alarm club in the UN, and daily commentators beating up alarm around the world.
Their supreme achievement was to hide the existence of wind droughts , never issuing low wind warnings, while every other extreme weather event is spun to discredit airborne plan food.
This enabled the worst peacetime public policy on record, countless trillions spent on net zero programmes around the western world to get in return: more expensive electricity ; blackouts looming in Germany, Britain and Australia; incalculable damage to the environment through the production chain from mining in the third world to disposal of an impending tsunami of toxic waste.
LOL if it wasn't actually real and dangerous.
The wind industry must be the only enterprise that ever survived without caring about the reliability of the supply chain for the major input.
The combination of wind droughts and the cost of grid-scale storage guarantees that there will never be a transition to wind and solar because these “unreliables” are not fit for purpose to power a post-industrial society.
Dirt farmers are alert to the threat of rain droughts, but meteorologists never issued wind drought warnings and the wind farmers never checked the reliability of the wind supply.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-sinister-threat-of-wind-droughts
Why did nobody take any notice of the Dunkelflautes observed for 60 years on the North Sea oil and gas rigs? And Britain and Germany bet the farm on wind, especially offshore wind!
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/a-curious-tale-of-the-north-sea-winds/
The Australian pioneer wind watchers sounded an alarm but not even the Australian authorities and journalists took any notice.
Severe rain droughts in the country impact the whole of the local community, not just the farmers. Citizens in countries where the government has “bet the farm” on wind power have all unwittingly become part of the “wind farming community.” We had better become sensitive to wind droughts by checking your local grid at breakfast and dinner time to see if we will get a hot meal during a severe wind drought, if there is no coal power in the grid.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/rafe-champions-work-on-wind-droughts-3b8
The WEF, the inventors of the alleged 'climate emergency', long since admitted that "Nut Zero" (as Britain's REFORM UK political party named it) was never about any adjustment to CO2 emissions – which are essential to feed growing world populations – but was actually created to facilitate Global Wealth Redistribution.
Surprise, surprise, the World 👉ECONOMIC👈 Forum knows nothing about the Climate, but is deeply involved in the destruction of the powerful Western Christian Democracies! The infamous "Great Reset", introducing a New Feudalism with them as our feudal overlords.